'UP chairman beats tied-up mother, daughter on allegation of stealing'

Miranul Islam, ruling Awami League president and chairman of Harbang union parishad under Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria, has come under fire after photos and video clips of a woman and her daughter tied with a rope went viral on social media on Saturday.
In the videos, the woman and her daughter were seen tied with a rope and being walked around by several men to Harbang union parishad publicly on allegations stealing a cow.
Three others, a woman and two men, who were not seen in the video clips, were also handed down the same punishment.
Some locals, on condition of anonymity, said Harbang UP chairman Miranul then beat them again. The chairman later handed them over to police once the condition of the two women deteriorated due to beating.
Locals said, law enforcers from Harbang police check-post later took the five persons including the woman and her daughter from Harbang union parishad. They were admitted to Chakaria upazila health complex.
Some Mahbubul Haque of the locality filed a case against the five accusing them of stealing his cow on Saturday. Senior judicial magistrate of Chakaria sent them to jail later.
UP chairman and union AL president Miranul could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was switched off. He was not found either in the union parishad office on Sunday.
Harbang police outpost’s inspector Aminul Islam said they rescued the woman and her daughter after some locals informed them of the incident on Friday.