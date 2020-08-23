'UP chairman beats tied-up mother, daughter on allegation of stealing'

Miranul Islam, ruling Awami League president and chairman of Harbang union parishad under Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria, has come under fire after photos and video clips of a woman and her daughter tied with a rope went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the videos, the woman and her daughter were seen tied with a rope and being walked around by several men to Harbang union parishad publicly on allegations stealing a cow.

Three others, a woman and two men, who were not seen in the video clips, were also handed down the same punishment.