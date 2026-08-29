Traffic jam stretches 40km on Dhaka–Chattogram highway, patient dies in ambulance

A traffic jam stretching nearly 40 kilometres has developed on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, from Sonargaon in Narayanganj to Elliotganj in Daudkandi, Cumilla.

The congestion began after road repair work started on the Dhaka-bound lane at Ashariarchar in Sonargaon around 8am on Friday. As of 8am Saturday,severe traffic congestion persisted on the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway.

Passengers and drivers are facing extreme suffering as a result. Among them, a patient died after being trapped in the traffic jam while being taken to Dhaka in an ambulance.