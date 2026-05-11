Kapasia killings: How a man becomes the killer of his family

Killing another human being is not easy for humans, which is why people fire bullets from a distance — Dutch writer Rutger Bregman wrote in his book Humankind: A Hopeful History while explaining the psychology of human violence and war.

Yet sometimes a person sinks into such darkness that even the face of their own child cannot stop them. Then the killing hand rises not from afar, but from up close. The victims become the people closest and most familiar to them — those who trusted them as their final refuge. They are the ones killed.

The killing of a woman, her three children and her brother in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur last Friday has raised a disturbing question in many minds: why would a father kill his own children?

According to police and relatives, the father of the three children carried out the killings. After the murders, he reportedly phoned his brother and said, “I have finished everyone. You will not find me anymore.”

Relatives later went to the house and recovered the bodies. Yet local residents also said they had seen the man earlier that night taking two of his children to a nearby shop to buy them chips and chocolates.