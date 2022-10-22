Not a single bus crossed Khulna's Rupsha bridge today

No passenger bus or minibus crossed Khan Jahan Ali Bridge on Rupsha river in Khulna on Saturday in the second day of the transport strike called by the Khulna district bus, minibus, coach and microbus owners association.

This bridge connects Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Gopalganj, Barishal and Dhaka with the divisional town Khulna. A total of 97 buses and 23 minibuses crossed the bridge on the first day of the strike on Friday. But not a single bus or minibus crossed the bridge from midnight to 1:00pm today.

This information was availed from Rupsha bridge toll plaza. A total of 30 toll-free buses-minibuses of the government crossed the bridge in the morning. These vehicles are of Payra port authorities and are used by coast guard, navy and various other government personnel.

In contrast, a total of 2,671 motorcycles-vans crossed the bridge till 1 in the afternoon and the number was 2,527 on Friday.