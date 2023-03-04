Local News

Khulna physicians call off strike for a week

Prothom Alo English Desk
Awami League organising SM Kamal, KCC mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque, DGHS officials and BMA leaders talk to reporters on 4 March, 2023.UNB

The strike, enforced by physicians in Khulna district hospitals protesting the attack on a fellow physician allegedly by a police officer and others, has been called off for a week.

The physicians went on the strike three days ago and postponed it after the authorities assured them of action against the attackers, reports UNB.

Baharul Alam, president of Bangladesh Medical Association’s (BMA) Khulna unit, said they postponed the strike for seven days upon assurance from Khulna city corporation (KCC) mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque and local administration.

Earlier, a tripartite meeting was held among the demonstrating physicians, the delegation of the directorate general of health services (DGHS) and the local administration. Awami League organising secretary SM Kamal was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, BMA leader Baharul came up with the declaration of the postponement around 11:40 am.

On 25 February, Sheikh Nishat Abdullah, head of the burn and plastic surgery department of Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital, was physically assaulted, allegedly by a patient's relatives, including ASI Naim, at a nursing home in Sheikhpara of Khulna city during surgery.

Protesting the attack, BMA Khulna unit went on a 24-hour work abstention from Wednesday to Thursday morning. Later, they continued the strike for three consecutive days to press home their demand.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment