Khulna physicians call off strike for a week

The strike, enforced by physicians in Khulna district hospitals protesting the attack on a fellow physician allegedly by a police officer and others, has been called off for a week.

The physicians went on the strike three days ago and postponed it after the authorities assured them of action against the attackers, reports UNB.

Baharul Alam, president of Bangladesh Medical Association’s (BMA) Khulna unit, said they postponed the strike for seven days upon assurance from Khulna city corporation (KCC) mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque and local administration.