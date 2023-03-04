Khulna physicians call off strike for a week

Earlier, a tripartite meeting was held among the demonstrating physicians, the delegation of the directorate general of health services (DGHS) and the local administration. Awami League organising secretary SM Kamal was also present in the meeting.
After the meeting, BMA leader Baharul came up with the declaration of the postponement around 11:40 am.
On 25 February, Sheikh Nishat Abdullah, head of the burn and plastic surgery department of Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital, was physically assaulted, allegedly by a patient's relatives, including ASI Naim, at a nursing home in Sheikhpara of Khulna city during surgery.
Protesting the attack, BMA Khulna unit went on a 24-hour work abstention from Wednesday to Thursday morning. Later, they continued the strike for three consecutive days to press home their demand.