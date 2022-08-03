Narail college principal welcomed with floral garlands

Meanwhile, the students have started coming to the college after the college was reopened on 24 July. But police are still deployed on the college campus to avoid any untoward incidents.
The college remained closed for 36 days after the incident. At first, classes of 12th grade resumed and then classes of 11th grade and degree level resumed gradually.
On 17 July, the High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. The National University and the Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education have already completed two separate investigations.
After the investigation, the National University issued a show-cause notice on the governing body of the college and Akhtar Hossain, a lecturer of the political science department of the college.
On 18 June, a Hindu student of Mirzapur United Degree College made a post on Facebook supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
There was day-long unrest in the college over the post and rumors that acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas had sided with the student, following which police escorted him out of the campus but not before he was garlanded with shoes.
The college was announced closed on that day.
A video of the incident also went viral on social media that sparked huge criticism.
Different organisations, including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, lodged protests over the incident and demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in it.
Later, the accused who made the Facebook post was arrested and a case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act.
On 27 June, three more were arrested in another case filed at the Sadar Police Station police for setting teachers’ vehicles on fire and obstructing police duty.
Police also arrested Rahmat Ullah Roni, the prime accused in this case, from Khulna on 29 June.
The day before reopening of the college, police arrested Ripon Sheikh Ripu,16, a student of class eleven of the college, for being involved in setting fire to motorcycles of the teachers after identifying him from the video footage.
So far nine people, including four students of the college, have been arrested over the incident, said Md Mahamudur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narail Sadar police station and also investigation officer of the case.