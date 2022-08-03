Narail college principal welcomed with floral garlands

Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United College in Narail, returned to work on Wednesday, 45 days after he was humiliated following a rumor over a Facebook post by a student, reports UNB.

The teachers and students welcomed Swapan Kumar at the college campus at 12:00pm with floral garlands, said advocate Achin Chakraborty, president of Mirzapur College Board of Directors.