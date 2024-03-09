Tahsin Bahar wins Cumilla city polls

Awami League leader Tahsin Bahar has emerged victorious in the by-election into the mayoral position in the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC), with 48,890 votes in her bag.

Her closest contestant Monirul Haque, former joint secretary of the BNP’s Cumilla city unit, secured only 26,897 votes.

Following a daylong voting on Saturday, the election authorities announced the results at the auditorium of Cumilla Zilla School in the evening.