Death toll from Sitakundu fire rises to seven

The firefighting teams resumed rescue operations for the second day at Seema Oxygen in Sitakunda at 7:00 am on Sunday.
They searched through the debris at the blast site until late evening. However, they did not find any more bodies, according to the Agrabad Control Room of the fire service.
The explosion at Seema Oxygen Plant in the Keshabpur area rocked nearby neighbourhoods Saturday, killing seven people and injuring more than 50.
Chattogram Civil Surgeon Ilias Chowdhury said the process of handing over the bodies of the deceased to their relatives was underway. "Tk 50,000 was given to the family of each deceased."
Thirty people are now receiving treatment at CMCH. They were initially given Tk7,000 each.
Also, the authorities announced Tk 200,000 in monetary aid to the family of each deceased.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram district administration formed a seven-member probe committee to investigate the fire.
The committee was asked to submit a report within five working days, Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said.