Vandalisation of Bagha Jatin’s sculpture: Jubo League leader, 2 others arrested

A local unit leader of the youth wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League and two others have been arrested for their alleged involvement with the vandalising of the sculpture of Jatindranath Mukherjee, popularly known as Bagha Jatin, a freedom fighter of undivided India.

Anisur Rahman, 35, is the president of Koya union Jubo League, said Kushtia police super Tanvir Arafat at a media briefing at his office today, Saturday.

Earlier, parts of the sculpture, installed in front of the main entrance of Koya College in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia, was vandalised on Thursday night, said Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Razibul Islam Khan, who visited the spot along with Mojibur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of local police station.

Tanvir Arafat said two others are Sabuj Hossain, 20 and Hridoy Ahmed, 20. Police is looking for another person, Bacchu, 32.

The police super said Anisur had a clash with the college authorities. In this context, he along with his associates vandalised the sculpture of Bagha Jatin.