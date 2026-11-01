Gazipur garment workers block Dhaka–Tangail Highway, set police box on fire

Garment workers have staged fresh protests in different areas of Gazipur, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000. Traffic on the Dhaka–Tangail Highway has been halted since Sunday morning due to the workers’ protests and blockades.

A police box in Konabari has been set on fire. Five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed to keep the situation under control.

Workers took to the streets and began protesting this morning in Safipur Bazar, Chandra Palli Bidyut, Mouchak and Telichala areas of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur. They chanted various slogans demanding higher wages.