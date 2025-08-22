Three killed as car crashes into motorcycle carrying four

The members of Sirajdikhan police station went to the scene last night after receiving news of the accident. Quoting a truck driver, an eyewitness, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bakar Siddique told Prothom Alo that it was raining heavily at the time of the accident. There were four people riding one motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s driver hit the brakes upon realising the presence of a vehicle ahead. As a result, one riders sitting behind fell to the left side of the road while the driver and three others fell to the right side of the road. The car ran over those three people on the right side.

Abu Sayeed, the chairman of the Rashunia Union, told Prothom Alo that the four of them used to travel to Srinagar every day for masonry work. They all were from poor families. Their death has cast a shadow of mourning in the village.

Earlier, three more people were killed when a car overturned on the expressway in Shologhar area of Srinagar upazila in Munshiganj early on Thursday morning.