Sylhet: Over 1 million people still marooned in floodwater
After being battered by heavy rainfall and the onrush of water from upstream for the past few days, water levels in several rivers in Sylhet have started to recede from Thursday.
The speed of water receding increased today compared to Thursday. However, the number of water-stranded people has increased.
"A total of 10,43,161 people are marooned in 136 unions of the district," Sylhet district administration sources said on Friday afternoon.
In the metropolitan area alone, 60,000 people across 29 wards have been affected by the second wave of flooding. Some 28,925 people have taken shelter in 713 shelters in 13 upazilas, including 29 wards of Sylhet metropolitan area.
Out of 153 unions of the district, 1,602 villages of 136 unions have been flooded. Among them, Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Golapganj, Companiganj, Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Biswanath and Osmani Nagar upazilas are particularly hard-hit.
Many have complained regarding rescue and relief assistance in many flood-affected areas.
The district administration said Tk 3 million and 600 metric tons of rice have been allocated for the flood-hit people. The rescue operations are still underway.