Bangabandhu tunnel: Munshiganj’s Jewel pays the first toll

Jewel Rana, a businessman from Munshiganj, wanted to be the first commuter to cross Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel. So, he along with some of his friends reached Chattogram’s Anwara at 3:00am on Saturday night. And he paid the first toll at 6:00am Sunday.

Jewel Rana said, “While we were waiting near the entrance of the tunnel, we noticed some other vehicles waiting there as well. At the time, I felt that I might not be the first person to pay the toll. But now I feel good I paid the first toll.”