Local administration suspends Kundubari Mela due to objections

Kalkini upazila administration has stopped Kundubarir Mela, an annual fair marking Diwali and Kali Puja, in the face of objection from some locals. The fair has a tradition of almost two and a half centuries.

Akbar Hossain Sardar, who obtained the lease of the fair, told Prothom Alo, “The Kundubari Mela has been organised for around 250 years. None raised any objection. But this time some leaders of Islami Andolon and representatives of Alems (religious clerics) raised some objections to the administration in writing. However, they came to me and said Muslims won’t go to the Hindu fair and that’s why it cannot be organised. They asked me not to hold the fair. I have already obtained the lease of the fair from pourashava and allocated space to several hundred traders who have completed all preparations by buying goods to sell at the fair on loans. They will suffer heavily if the fair does not take place. I will also incur a big loss.”

Administration, organisers and locals said Diwali and Kali Puja, two major religious festivals of the Hindu community, will be celebrated on 31 October. The fair is organised in the Bhurghata area in Madaripur’s Kalkini marking the festivals. Although the fair has been celebrated for 250 years, 12 local persons raised nine objections and demanded the administration bar the fair. In the wake of the situation, the Kalkini pourashava and the upazila administration held a meeting on Thursday and decided to stop the fair this year.