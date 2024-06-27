Prison guards suspended after death row convicts escaped from Bogura jail
Three prison guards were suspended and show-cause notices issued to others on Wednesday following the escape of four death row convicts from the Bogura district jail.
Deputy commissioner of Bogura Saiful Islam confirmed that measures have been taken in response to the incident.
He said that while he is aware of these actions, this matter does not fall under his jurisdiction but is the responsibility of the higher authorities in the prison department.
The jailbreak occurred in the early hours of 26 June, when the convicts escaped from the rooftop of the condemned cell.
Despite the serious breach in security, superintendent of the jail Monir Hossen was unavailable for comment.
Authorities swiftly acted and arrested the escaped convicts later that day near the Chelopara Bridge area.