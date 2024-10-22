252 SI cadets from Sarda police academy released
As many as 252 sub-inspector (SI) cadets, who received final recommendations for appointment and were undergoing training at the Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda of Charghat in Rajshahi, have been released on allegations of violating discipline.
This was issued through an office order signed by the police super (admin and logistics) Tarek Bin Rashid on behalf of the principal of the academy on Monday.
The release letters were sent to the local police stations of the candidates’ homes.
The letter detailed how the cadets violated the force’s discipline on 1 October.
It further said the cadets were given three days to explain their behaviour. Though they provided answers within the deadline, those were deemed not to be satisfactory.
The letter said such behaviour of the cadets is considered as a serious obstacle and incapacity to work as a sub-inspector, an important and responsible position of the Bangladesh Police.
Earlier on 20 October, the passing out parade of 62 assistant police supers (ASPs) at the Sarda police academy was postponed.
Home adviser came to Rajshahi as well to attend the parade as the chief guest. He told the media that the parade has been postponed due to an unavoidable reason.
Several released SIs said some of the 40th cadet SI-2023 batch were sent on leave from 19-23 October before the parade. The leave was announced on 18 October. They were ordered to report at the academy by 6:00 pm on 23 October.
But before the time, the letter of dismissal was sent to the local police stations of 252 cadets while the others, who also were sent on leave, joined the academy.
Speaking about this, police academy principal and additional IGP Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan said, “252 SI cadets are being discharged gradually for violating discipline. The process is underway. Letters are being issued.”
*More to follow...