Sylhet-2: Four out of seven candidates withdraw from election

Alleging ample irregularities and vote rigging at different polling centres in Sylhet-2 (Bishwanath and Osmaninagar) constituency, four out of contesting candidates have quit from the election.
These four candidates made the announcement holding a press conference at a confectionery in Goalabazar area of Osmaninagar around 2:00 pm today, Sunday.
The candidates who withdrew from the election are: incumbent member of parliament Mokabbir Khan (rising sun symbol) of Gano Forum, independent candidate and Bishwanath municipality mayor Muhibur Rahman (truck), former parliament member Yahya Chowdhury of Jatiya Party and Mohammad Abdur Rab (golden fibre) of Trinomul BNP.
The four candidates said from the press conference that ballot stuffing has been going on in every single centres since morning in favour of the boat candidate. Agents of the other candidates are being driven away. The presiding officer and police members are helping them in this task.
They further stated that they did not get any results from complaining to the assistant returning officers. "This is a completely farcical election. So, let this election be stopped and another election be in this constituency soon."
The other three candidates contesting in Sylhet-2 constituency are Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury of Awami League, Monowar Hossain (mango) of National People’s Party and Zohir (green coconut) of Bangladesh Congress.
Regarding the allegations of those four candidates, returning officer and deputy commissioner of Sylhet Sheikh Russel Hasan told Prothom Alo that no written complaints have been filed about this.
However, the election is going on in a fair and impartial manner, he claimed.
The returning officer further stated that he didn’t receive any complaints about any irregularities anywhere.
Meanwhile, Trinomul BNP candidate in Sylhet-4 (Companiganj, Gowainghat and Jaintiapur) constituency Abul Hossain also announced his withdrawal from the election, alleging irregularities and rigging.