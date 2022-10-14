Local News

BSF tortures Bangladeshi farmer near Chapainawabganj border: BGB commander

Prothom Alo English Desk
A BSF personnel stands guard near the border area where the Government of India plans to fence the borders with Bangladesh on 3 February 2021File photo

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) members have allegedly tortured a Bangladeshi farmer entering the Shingnagar border in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj, reports news agency UNB.

The victim is Eslam Ali, 70, of the upazila.

The farmer was working in the field within 15 yards of the border’s zero line on Wednesday afternoon, said BGB-53 battalion commander Lt. Col. Mohammad Suruj Mia.

That time the BSF members entered the border area and tortured him, he added.

Local people took the farmer to Shibganj Health Complex and then shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) for better treatment as his two hands were broken.

On information, BGB men visited the spot with the farmer’s son.

“A letter has been sent to the BSF strongly protesting the matter,” said the BGB officer.

Local union parishad member, Serajul Islam, has alleged that BSF members often enters Bangladesh and tortures the farmers there.

