BSF tortures Bangladeshi farmer near Chapainawabganj border: BGB commander

That time the BSF members entered the border area and tortured him, he added.
Local people took the farmer to Shibganj Health Complex and then shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) for better treatment as his two hands were broken.
On information, BGB men visited the spot with the farmer’s son.
“A letter has been sent to the BSF strongly protesting the matter,” said the BGB officer.
Local union parishad member, Serajul Islam, has alleged that BSF members often enters Bangladesh and tortures the farmers there.