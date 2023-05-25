Khulna city polls: 161 polling stations out of 289 marked as vulnerable

This year, the law enforcement agencies declared 161 polling stations as 'important' while the rest 128 stations were identified as general.

The polling stations of ward-4, 6, 7, 10 and 28 of the city were identified as vulnerable while the polling stations under ward-16, 19 and 22 were declared as 'important'.

There are six polling stations under ward-4, nine at no ward-6, twelve at ward-10, nine at ward-28, ten at ward-16, and seven at ward-19 and 22 each.