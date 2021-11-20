Water supply in canals reduces high temperature, maintains biodiversity

After four years, local engineers have launched the pump no. 3 of Ganges-Kobadak (G-K) irrigation at a low cost. Thousands of farmers will benefit from it. A total of 13 upazilas in Kushtia, Chuadanga, Jhenaidah and Magura districts are under the G-K irrigation project.

Established in 2005, three pumps draw water 24 hours a day for 10 months (from 15 January to 15 October) a year. These pumps are kept closed for the remaining two months of the year for maintenance. It supplies water to some 193 kilometres of main canals, 467 kilometres of branch canals and 995 kilometres of tributary canals in four districts. Hayat Mahmud, deputy director of department of agricultural extension in Kushtia spoke to Prothom Alo on this.