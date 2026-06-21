Sylhet DC Sarwar Alam withdrawn over shrine controversy
Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarwar Alam has been withdrawn from his post and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration as a Deputy Secretary.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Sunday (21 June) afternoon.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 3:30 pm, Sarwar Alam confirmed his withdrawal, but declined to comment on the reasons behind the sudden transfer.
The notification, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Jeti Pru, stated that the order was issued in the public interest and would take effect immediately under the authority of the President.
However, the notification did not specify the reason for the withdrawal or name a successor for the post.
Administrative and political sources claim that Alam’s tenure in Sylhet was marked by several high-profile incidents. Recently, his initiatives regarding the shrines (mazars) of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shahparan (RA) drew significant attention and criticism.
On 12 June, Sarwar Alam visited the two shrines and announced measures to ensure transparency and accountability in their financial management. As part of this initiative, the existing donation boxes at the shrines were sealed last Thursday (18 June) afternoon and replaced with new ones.
Additionally, three historic giant pots, traditionally used to collect offerings, were also sealed.
The move triggered widespread debate. While some welcomed the initiative as a step toward greater accountability, others criticised the administration’s involvement in managing donations.
Followers and devotees of the shrines argued that the measures undermined a tradition that had existed for nearly 700 years. They said financial accountability could be ensured, but objected to what they described as a forceful attempt to establish administrative control over shrine affairs.
Sarwar Alam was appointed as the DC of Sylhet on 18 August last year. Prior to that, he served as the Private Secretary to Asif Nazrul, the Adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.
Last year, his appointment came amid widespread discussion and criticism surrounding allegations of looting and theft at Sylhet’s Sada Pathor tourist spot.