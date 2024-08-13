We sheltered them due to threats on their life: Army chief

Regarding the attacks on the army men in Gopalganj, the army chief said it was an incident of misunderstanding and the situation is calm now. “There have been talks with them in this regard. But the offenses they have committed, those will definitely be investigated and the responsible ones will be held on trial.”

General Waker-Uz-Zaman further said the army will return to the cantonment when the situation will return to normalcy following the full-fledged operation of the police force.

The army will extend all-out cooperation to the current government to hold a credible election after necessary reforms, he insisted.