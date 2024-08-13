We sheltered them due to threats on their life: Army chief
The chief of army staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has said they extended shelter to some former ministers and lawmakers due to the threats on their life as well as the force’s stance against extra-judicial attacks.
He came up with the statement while talking to the media at the Rajshahi cantonment in the afternoon on Tuesday.
Responding to a query on the army shelter to the former ministers and lawmakers, the army chief said, “If one finds his or her life threatened, we definitely shelter them, irrespective of caste and creed. They will surely be booked if there are any allegations or cases against them. But we do not want any extra-judicial activities, or attacks.”
He claimed that there is no pressure from the outside world in the prevailing situation. “No pressure at all. They are observing the situation in Bangladesh, and everyone understands that it is a special situation. There are some talks over the minorities as there were anarchies at 32 places in 20 districts centering them. Of course, we do not want a single incident to happen. We are looking into it, and will bring the criminals under punishment.”
Regarding the attacks on the army men in Gopalganj, the army chief said it was an incident of misunderstanding and the situation is calm now. “There have been talks with them in this regard. But the offenses they have committed, those will definitely be investigated and the responsible ones will be held on trial.”
General Waker-Uz-Zaman further said the army will return to the cantonment when the situation will return to normalcy following the full-fledged operation of the police force.
The army will extend all-out cooperation to the current government to hold a credible election after necessary reforms, he insisted.