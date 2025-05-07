125 shipbreaking yards closed in Sitakunda, yet applications for new areas continue
In 2021, there were 150 shipbreaking yards located along the Sitakunda coastline in Chattogram. Among them, the Ministry of Industries had granted approval for the development of 105 yards with the aim of transforming them into environmental friendly (green) facilities.
To date, only seven yards have received a green certificate, while a further 17 are in the process of becoming green. However, due to various challenges, the remaining yards have ceased operations, leaving behind only land and limited machinery.
These yards are situated across seven mouzas that constitute the shipbreaking region along the Sitakunda coastline. As the majority of these mouzas remain largely unused due to the closure of the yards, efforts are underway to expand the shipbreaking area.
Several individuals have requested the allocation of 200 acres of land in Boalia mouza for the establishment of new shipbreaking yards. Although this application was initially submitted a decade ago, it has only recently been forwarded to the Ministry by the District Administration.
Local residents are concerned that expanding the shipbreaking area would not only increase environmental pollution but also damage the beaches that have developed in the Akilpur area.
Furthermore, the Bangladeshi Ship Breakers and Recycles Association (BSBRA), the organisation representing shipbreaking yard owners, has consistently opposed the expansion of shipbreaking zones.
According to the association, there is no necessity for additional yards or new areas. Instead, closed yards could be revitalised through government assistance, enabling other individuals to recommence operations.
On 20 October 2011, the Ministry of Industries issued an advertisement, designating seven mouzas along the Sitakunda coastline for shipbreaking activities.
It stated that government-owned land leases in the mouzas of Uttar Salimpur, Bhatiari, Jahanbad, Sitakunda, Dakshin Sonaichhari, Madhya Sonaicchari and Uttar Sonaichhari would be included within an environmentally compliant shipbreaking industrial zone.
The primary objective of this advertisement was to prevent environmental pollution and to ensure a safe working environment for labourers.
The application to incorporate Boalia mouza into the shipbreaking region was submitted by several individuals, including Abul Kashem, the owner of a shipbreaking yard named Mother Steel. In addition to Mother Steel, Kashem owns three other yards. Although none of these existing yards have yet been made environment-friendly, Kashem has nevertheless applied to establish a new yard in the newly proposed mouza.
On 2 February 2021, in an application addressed to the District Administration, Abul Kashem wrote, “I purchased some land in Boalia Mouza a few years ago. Although this area is suitable for an environmentally compliant shipbreaking yard, due to the lack of government approval, it has not been possible to establish a yard there. If permission is granted to set up a shipbreaking yard in this mouza, I will not only benefit personally but will also be able to create employment opportunities.”
Kashem further mentioned in his application that he has become disheartened while awaiting the inclusion of the mouza in the government gazette.
Following the change of government on 5 August, Kashem, along with several other yard owners, resumed lobbying efforts. Regarding the application, the District Administration also sought the opinion of BSBRA.
A few months ago, the Chattogram District Administration forwarded the application to the Ministry of Industries with its recommendations.
In response, a team led by ASM Shafiul Alam Talukder, Director General of the Bangladesh Ship Recycling Board under the Ministry of Industries visited Sitakunda on Sunday, to inspect the existing mouzas as well as the proposed new mouza for shipbreaking yards.
When asked, additional deputy commissioner (Revenue), Md. Sadi-ur-Rahim Jadid told Prothom Alo, “An application to extend the shipbreaking zone had been pending for several years. The yard owners requested nearly 200 acres of additional land. Part of the requested land also falls under a project belonging to the Bangladesh Water Development Board. The Ministry instructed us to investigate certain matters regarding this application. Following our enquiry, we recommended that a smaller area than originally requested could be allocated and we have submitted our opinion accordingly.”
When contacted, applicant Abul Kashem told Prothom Alo, “If yards are established in that area, the broken embankments will be protected. It is not for my personal gain, the country will benefit. Everyone seems to think that I have a vested interest, yet from what I have heard, the area recommended by the District Administration does not include my land. We submitted the application to extend the mouza 10 years ago. Reopening operations in the closed yards would involve numerous complications, including the need for bank loans.”
Since 2021, BSBRA has sent four letters to the District Administration and the Ministry of Industries, requesting that no further expansion of shipbreaking zones be permitted.
* This report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Nuzhat Tabassum Tithi