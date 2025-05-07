125 shipbreaking yards closed in Sitakunda, yet applications for new areas continue

In 2021, there were 150 shipbreaking yards located along the Sitakunda coastline in Chattogram. Among them, the Ministry of Industries had granted approval for the development of 105 yards with the aim of transforming them into environmental friendly (green) facilities.

To date, only seven yards have received a green certificate, while a further 17 are in the process of becoming green. However, due to various challenges, the remaining yards have ceased operations, leaving behind only land and limited machinery.

These yards are situated across seven mouzas that constitute the shipbreaking region along the Sitakunda coastline. As the majority of these mouzas remain largely unused due to the closure of the yards, efforts are underway to expand the shipbreaking area.