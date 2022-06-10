Wives of three brothers die of electrocution in Narayanganj

When his sisters-in-law came to save his wife, they also got electrocuted and died on the spot, he added.

The bodies were handed over to the families, said Anichur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Narayanganj sadar police station adding that an unnatural death case will be filed.

Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Selina Hayat Ivy visited the spot and expressed her deep condolences to the bereaved family.