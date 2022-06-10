Wives of three brothers die of electrocution in Narayanganj

Their husbands Ranzit Ghosh, Nikhil Ghosh and Dipak Ghosh were brothers.
Ranzit Ghosh said, at first his wife Bimola got a massive electric shock after touching the iron-made gate of their balcony, which accidentally came in contact with a live wire.
When his sisters-in-law came to save his wife, they also got electrocuted and died on the spot, he added.
The bodies were handed over to the families, said Anichur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Narayanganj sadar police station adding that an unnatural death case will be filed.
Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Selina Hayat Ivy visited the spot and expressed her deep condolences to the bereaved family.