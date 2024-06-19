Sylhet floods: Around 11,000 hectares of crops under water 

Heavy rains and onrush of upstream water have flooded around 11,707 hectares of crops in Sylhet and the extent of damage can be determined accurately only after the floodwaters recede.

As per the latest data from the department of agricultural extension, there are 20,384 hectares of crop fields in the district, while 11,707 hectares have already been submerged.

The affected crops include 5,982 hectares of Aush paddy, 856 hectares of Aush seedbeds, 4,708 hectares of summer vegetables, and 161 hectares of Aman.