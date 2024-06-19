Sylhet floods: Around 11,000 hectares of crops under water
Heavy rains and onrush of upstream water have flooded around 11,707 hectares of crops in Sylhet and the extent of damage can be determined accurately only after the floodwaters recede.
As per the latest data from the department of agricultural extension, there are 20,384 hectares of crop fields in the district, while 11,707 hectares have already been submerged.
The affected crops include 5,982 hectares of Aush paddy, 856 hectares of Aush seedbeds, 4,708 hectares of summer vegetables, and 161 hectares of Aman.
In the Jaintiapur upazila, around 1,432 hectares of Aush paddy have been flooded out of a total of 2,845 hectares. In Sadar upazila, around 1,044 hectares out of 1,130 hectares of Aush paddy are now under flood water.
Other affected areas are Bishwanath upazila with 861 hectares of Aush paddy flooded, Golapganj with 750 hectares, Fenchuganj with 560 hectares, Gowainghat with 415 hectares, Zakiganj with 350 hectares, Osmaninagar with 310 hectares, Beanibazar with 90 hectares, Kanighat with 75 hectares, Dakshin Surma with 50 hectares, and Companiganj with 40 hectares and Balaganj with 5 hectares.
Among the inundated Aush seedbeds, Golapganj has 160 hectares, Bishwanath 154 hectares, Sylhet Sadar 100 hectares, Jaintiapur 95 hectares, Dakshin Surma 80 hectares, Beanibazar 55 hectares, Fenchuganj 48 hectares, Kanaighat 42 hectares, Balaganj 35 hectares, Osmaninagar 29 hectares, Companiganj 27 hectares, Zakiganj 23 hectares, and Gowainghat 8 hectares.
Anisuzzaman, additional deputy director of the department of agricultural extension in Sylhet, said it is tough to determine the exact extent of damage suffered in crop fields. It will be possible to assess only after the water recedes.