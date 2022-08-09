SM Sultan's 98th birth anniversary tomorrow

Ashiqur Rahman Miku, general secretary of SM Sultan Foundation said all preparations have been made for a successful observance of the birth anniversary of the legendary artist.

Narial deputy commissioner (DC) Md Habibur Rahman will attend the programme as the chief guest while superintendent of police Probir Kumar Roy to attend as the special guest.

Sultan hit the headlines in the art world much before he was known as a painter to the people of his home land. Leading a very simple life far away from the madding crowd at his village, the selfless painter spent most of his life with painting and art brush.