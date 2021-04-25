Worker dies as roof collapses of DND project

A worker was killed and six others injured when the ceiling of a gate at an under-construction gas station in Dhaka-Narayanganj-Demra (DND) project collapsed at Shimrail in Naranyanganj on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 28.
Narayanganj Sadar General Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Md Asaduzzaman said that a physician declared Ashraful dead after he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.
The six injured workers – Miron, 28; Jahir, 20; Badsha Miah, 35; Enamul, 24; Habibur Rahman, 24; and Abdul Motaleb, 30 -were admitted at a local hospital immediately following the incident, said Ruhul Amin Mollah, senior station officer of Adamjee EPZ Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The injured workers were out of danger, assured hospital sources.
Abdul Jalil, manager of Sugandha Hospital, said three of them were sent home with first-aid.