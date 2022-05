Workers have been staying at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur since Saturday night demanding salary and bonus.

The factory, GM & JC Composite Limited, locates at Bhogra area of the metropolitan.

The workers have been staying inside the factory till 2:00pm on Sunday. They said they would not leave the factory without salary and bonus.

They have had just water and biscuits for iftar and sehri.

*More to follow...