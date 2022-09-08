Local News

Nine farm labourers killed in Sirajganj lightning strikes

Correspondent
Sirajganj
Nine farm labourers were killed and five others wounded in lightning strikes on Thursday in Ullapara of Sirajganj. They are the residents of three different villages of the upazila.

The deceased are: Shamser Ali, 65, Afsar Ali, 60, Shahin Mia, 45, of Shippur village, Mobakkur Ali, 50, Monnaf Mia, 18, of Shibpur village and Shah Alam, 40, Abdul Kuddus, 60, Ratna Khatun, 13, and Awlia, 7, of Matikora village.

The injured were taken to Ullapara health complex for treatment.

According to the police and locals, they were working in the paddy field at Matikora’s Dakshinpara area.

As the rain started, they took shelter at a makeshift irrigation pump house – a time when the lightning struck, leaving eight dead on the spot, including a woman, and five injured. Later, another one died.

Hearing the news, the members of the fire service rushed to the scene and rescued the injured ones.

Ullapara police station officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam said the bodies of nine were handed over to their families with Tk 25,000 assistance to each from the disaster management fund.

