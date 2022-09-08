Nine farm labourers killed in Sirajganj lightning strikes

The injured were taken to Ullapara health complex for treatment.
According to the police and locals, they were working in the paddy field at Matikora’s Dakshinpara area.
As the rain started, they took shelter at a makeshift irrigation pump house – a time when the lightning struck, leaving eight dead on the spot, including a woman, and five injured. Later, another one died.
Hearing the news, the members of the fire service rushed to the scene and rescued the injured ones.
Ullapara police station officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam said the bodies of nine were handed over to their families with Tk 25,000 assistance to each from the disaster management fund.