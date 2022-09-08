Nine farm labourers killed in Sirajganj lightning strikes

Nine farm labourers were killed and five others wounded in lightning strikes on Thursday in Ullapara of Sirajganj. They are the residents of three different villages of the upazila.

The deceased are: Shamser Ali, 65, Afsar Ali, 60, Shahin Mia, 45, of Shippur village, Mobakkur Ali, 50, Monnaf Mia, 18, of Shibpur village and Shah Alam, 40, Abdul Kuddus, 60, Ratna Khatun, 13, and Awlia, 7, of Matikora village.