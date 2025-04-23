KUET students decline adviser’s request to call off strike

Several students currently on hunger strike told Prothom Alo that they are steadfast in their single demand. The vice-chancellor must resign and only then will they break the hunger strike. “Our demand is only one, the removal of the vice-chancellor. We are not considering any alternatives.”

Immediately after the adviser’s discussion with the students, the demonstrators organised a protest march across campus, chanting slogans demanding the vice-chancellor’s resignation as their sole demand.

During the hunger strike, on Tuesday evening, female students broke the lock to re-enter their halls of residence. Prior to this, on 15 April, female students had broken the locks on six of the halls as part of the protest movement.