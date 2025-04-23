KUET students decline adviser’s request to call off strike
At Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), students on hunger strike have declined the request of education advisor C R Abrar to end their protest, stating they will not withdraw unless the vice-chancellor resigns.
Around 9:45 am on Wednesday, the education adviser arrived on the KUET campus and engaged in discussions with the students on hunger strike. He listened to their demands and urged them to call off the strike.
Following the meeting with students, at around 10:30 am, C R Abrar spoke to the press. He stated, “The situation has become increasingly complex. Yesterday, several students participating in the hunger strike fell ill due to the extreme heat. I am deeply concerned for their wellbeing. A three-member committee was formed yesterday to assess the overall situation and provide us with recommendations. We will determine the next course of action based on their findings. The students are expecting an immediate declaration that would prompt them to end their hunger strike. I have tried to explain that legal procedures must be adhered to. Whatever steps we take must be in accordance with the law. This university operates under a specific legal framework and we anticipate that the committee’s recommendations will be formulated within that framework. Once the recommendations are submitted, we shall endeavour to implement them as swiftly as possible.”
The students referred to the aftermath of Shahjalal University students’ hunger strike as an example. In response, education advisor C R Abrar stated, “Some of them mentioned, and rightfully so, that when students at Shahjalal University were persuaded to end their hunger strike, no meaningful action followed. I replied that I do not know why Professor Zafar Iqbal did that at the time. As an intellectual in whom many had placed their trust, perhaps there was an expectation that he would honour his word, which he ultimately did not. That is a matter for him. I have nothing further to comment on that. I am here as the appointed adviser, entrusted with this responsibility. I can assure you that once the committee’s recommendations are submitted, we will thoroughly review them and act upon them as swiftly as possible.”
Several students currently on hunger strike told Prothom Alo that they are steadfast in their single demand. The vice-chancellor must resign and only then will they break the hunger strike. “Our demand is only one, the removal of the vice-chancellor. We are not considering any alternatives.”
Immediately after the adviser’s discussion with the students, the demonstrators organised a protest march across campus, chanting slogans demanding the vice-chancellor’s resignation as their sole demand.
During the hunger strike, on Tuesday evening, female students broke the lock to re-enter their halls of residence. Prior to this, on 15 April, female students had broken the locks on six of the halls as part of the protest movement.