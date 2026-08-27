BGB foils push-in attempt of 6 people at Chapainawabganj border

The incident occurred around 6:30 am near the Ramdaspur border outpost of the 16 Naogaon Battalion.

According to a BGB press release, members of the BSF’s Shamshernagar camp under the 12 Battalion attempted to push six men into Bangladesh. Upon receiving the information, a BGB patrol team from the Ramdaspur border outpost reached the spot and prevented the men from entering Bangladesh.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariful Islam, commander of the 16 BGB Battalion, confirmed the incident. He said the BGB has requested a flag meeting with the BSF over the matter.