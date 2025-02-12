BSF removes CCTV camera along Kurigram border after commander-level meeting

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) have finally removed the CCTV camera, installed along the Bangladesh-India border in South Bashjani of Bhurungamari upazila in Kurigram.

The CCTV camera installed on a tree was taken away after 11:00 pm on Tuesday.

Kurigram 22 Border Guard Bangladesh battalion commode Lt. Col. Muhammad Madsudur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.