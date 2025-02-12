BSF removes CCTV camera along Kurigram border after commander-level meeting
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) have finally removed the CCTV camera, installed along the Bangladesh-India border in South Bashjani of Bhurungamari upazila in Kurigram.
The CCTV camera installed on a tree was taken away after 11:00 pm on Tuesday.
Kurigram 22 Border Guard Bangladesh battalion commode Lt. Col. Muhammad Madsudur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, BSF set up the CCTV camera on a tree on the Indian side of the no man's land next to the 9 S sub-pillar of international border pillar no. 978 on Monday morning.
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) subsequently protested the act, which was followed by several flag meetings between the border guards of the two countries at camp and company commander levels, but the matter remained unresolved.
Later on Tuesday afternoon, a commander-level flag meeting was held between both sides on where BSF agreed to remove the CCTV camera, and they did so after 11:00 pm.
Shamim Hossain from Bashjani village told Prothom Alo, “BSF removed the CCTV at night after a commander level meeting between both sides, and we also removed the tin-made fence that we erected previously for a mosque at the border of the both countries.”
Lt. Col. Muhammad Masudur Rahman said a decision was taken to get rid of the CCTV camera from the Bashjani border area after the BGB-BSF company level meeting, as well as a decision was also reached to raise no concrete structure within the 150 yards of zero line.