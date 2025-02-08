Gunfire at students of Anti-Discrimination Movement in Gazipur, 1 injured

Injured Mobassher Hossain said they were seeing off each other in front of the deputy commissioner’s office. At that time, miscreants riding a motorcycle fired a shot at the students and fled away. He sustained the bullet in his right hand, and people rushed him to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Hospital’s physician Md Manzur Morshed said the patient sustained a bullet on the right hand and was admitted to the surgery department after giving primary treatment.

Gazipur Sadar police station inspector (investigation) Md Siddiqur Rahman told Prothom Alo they heard a student was shot at his hand and he was receiving treatment at the hospital. Police were looking into the matter, he added.