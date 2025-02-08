Gunfire at students of Anti-Discrimination Movement in Gazipur, 1 injured
Miscreants riding a motorcycle opened fire at the activists of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in front of the office of the deputy commissioner in Zore Pukurpar area of Gazipur city around 6:30 pm on Saturday, leaving one person injured.
Injured Mobassher Hossain, 26, from Harinal Dakkhinpara of the city, is an active member of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. He was admitted to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.
Several students said a group of students blocked the city’s Rajbari road on Saturday protesting the Friday’s attacks on students. Protesting students called off their programme around 5:00 pm after half an hour after Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan assured the students of arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to book.
Several students also vandalised the district Awami League office and the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the Muktijhoddha Complex during the protest.
Injured Mobassher Hossain said they were seeing off each other in front of the deputy commissioner’s office. At that time, miscreants riding a motorcycle fired a shot at the students and fled away. He sustained the bullet in his right hand, and people rushed him to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.
Hospital’s physician Md Manzur Morshed said the patient sustained a bullet on the right hand and was admitted to the surgery department after giving primary treatment.
Gazipur Sadar police station inspector (investigation) Md Siddiqur Rahman told Prothom Alo they heard a student was shot at his hand and he was receiving treatment at the hospital. Police were looking into the matter, he added.