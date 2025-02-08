OC withdrawn, police commissioner apologises over attack on students in Gazipur

In the wake of the attack on leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Gazipur, the commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Nazmul Karim Khan, has announced the withdrawal of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar police station for negligence of duty.

He said, “I apologise on behalf of the police force for the incident that occurred last night. I acknowledge my failure. No attacker will be spared; each assault will be answered. Action will be taken against those police officers who responded late.”

The police commissioner made these remarks on Saturday afternoon, when he visited a protest rally organized by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Rajbari Road, in front of the Gazipur deputy commissioner’s office.

The protest was triggered by the previous night’s attack on the movement's leaders and activists. The organization’s leaders and activists had blocked Rajbari Road in protest earlier that day.

Nazmul Karim Khan added, "I have heard that my OC responded to your call two hours later. I am standing here saying that I will suspend him. I want to make it clear that those who have collaborated with fascism should not be allowed to continue serving in the police."