BSF removes over 100 people gathered for ‘push-in’ along Chuadanga border

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has moved more than 100 people who had been gathered near the Darshana-Jaynagar border in Chuadanga, allegedly for the purpose of pushing them into Bangladesh. However, no confirmed information is available about their current whereabouts.

Concerns spread across the border area after reports emerged early on Sunday of an attempt to push in 11 people, followed by information that another 125 people had been assembled on the Indian side of the border.

Local residents organised themselves and began assisting Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in preventing any push-in attempts. Additional personnel have been deployed, surveillance increased and patrols intensified to manage the situation.