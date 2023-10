Former civil aviation and tourism minister and incumbent Awami League lawmaker of Lakshmipur-3 constituency AKM Shahjahan Kamal died at a hospital here in the early hours of Friday.

He was 73.

Shahjahan Kamal, former president of Lakshmipur district unit of Awami League and valiant Freedom Fighter, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the city at around 3.19 am, said Dhaka University pro-vice chancellor professor ASM Maksud Kamal, younger brother of Shahjahan Kamal.