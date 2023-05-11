OC withdrawn over ‘torture’ on Jubo League leader

The officer-in-charge of Thakurgaon sadar police station was withdrawn around eight hours after a case was filed against him and four other cops for torturing a Jubo League leader.

Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, superintendent of police (SP) in the district, said OC Kamal Hossain was withdrawn for administrative reasons and attached to Rangpur range office.

No decision has been taken regarding the four other accused police officers, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the case was filed against them for torturing Jubo League’s district unit organising secretary Asadduzaman Pulok.