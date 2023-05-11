OC withdrawn over ‘torture’ on Jubo League leader

The officer-in-charge of Thakurgaon sadar police station was withdrawn around eight hours after a case was filed against him and four other cops for torturing a Jubo League leader.
Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, superintendent of police (SP) in the district, said OC Kamal Hossain was withdrawn for administrative reasons and attached to Rangpur range office.
No decision has been taken regarding the four other accused police officers, he said.
Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the case was filed against them for torturing Jubo League’s district unit organising secretary Asadduzaman Pulok.
The other accused are the police station’s inspector (operation) Md Latif, sub-inspectors Khoka Chandra Roy and Md Motaleb and ASI Md Hasib.
The case was filed at the court of district and sessions judge Mamunur Rashid who ordered judicial investigation into the incident.
The court also ordered the civil surgeon to submit report of treatment of Pulok within 24 hours and the superintendent of police (SP) to lodge a departmental case in this connection.
According to the case statement, police detained Pulok on 29 April and beat him up at the police station. He was sent to jail by a court. Later he was admitted to sadar hospital when he fell sick.
On 2 May, Pulok secured bail in a case filed by police. He was again admitted to sadar hospital for treatment on the same day.
After being discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Pulok filed the case against the police officials.
OC Kamal denied the allegations saying that no one tortured him at the police station. They just picked them up from a fair following a clash.