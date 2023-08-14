Teesta flowing 20 cm above danger level in Lalmonirhat

The Low-lying areas in the district have been flooded as the Teesta River is flowing 20 cm above the danger level at Dalia point due to continuous rainfall over the last few days until Monday and the onrush of upstream water, reports UNB.

The water flow at Dalia point of Teesta Barrage, the country's largest irrigation project, was recorded at 52.35 cm at 6:00 am on Monday, 20 cm above the normal level of 52.15 cm.

People living near the barrage and on the river’s banks said the water flow of the river increased due to heavy downpour and the onrush of upstream water over the last few days.

All sluice gates were opened to control the water flow of the river, they said.