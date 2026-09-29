Everyone was searching for missing child, body found in box in aunt’s room

Police said child Taifa had been missing since Monday morning. After searching for her without success, her father Ilias Khan went to the police station to file a general diary (GD). There were CCTV cameras at Ilias Khan’s house.

Police later analysed the CCTV footage and found that Nargis Sultana had taken Taifa to her room. Police then searched Nargis Sultana’s room and found Taifa’s body inside a box. Nargis was subsequently arrested.

In the press release, police said Nargis Sultana admitted during initial questioning to strangling her niece to death. However, she did not say why she had killed her.