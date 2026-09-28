Plot to kill Apratim began seven days earlier, contact made on TikTok

The teenager who worked at the shop said in his statement that he asked Apratim for his phone, and Apratim handed it to him. After using it for some time, he gave the phone to Tuhin.

Tuhin’s statement gives a similar account. The teenager took the iPhone from Apratim and used it for some time before handing it to Tuhin instead of returning it to Apratim.

An argument then broke out between Apratim and Tuhin over the phone. Police had also previously said that when Apratim tried to take back the iPhone, Tuhin prevented him from doing so, after which the assault took place.

The three accounts converge on an important point in what happened next: Tuhin was the first to assault Apratim. Tuhin initially slapped Apratim. He then picked up the handle of a spade lying nearby and struck Apratim on the head. He then told the other two to hit him.

The teenager who worked at the shop also said that after an argument broke out between Tuhin and Apratim, Tuhin first struck Apratim on the head with the handle of the spade lying nearby. The third teenager likewise said that Tuhin was the first to strike Apratim with the handle.

Another important point on which the three statements agree concerns the motive for the killing. Tuhin said that they had become tempted by Apratim’s iPhone.

The second teenager was more explicit in his statement, saying, “Our plan was that Tuhin would sell the phone and give me a share of the money. That is why we did this.”

The third teenager gave a similar account. According to him, he had been told that the iPhone would be sold and that he would receive a share of the money.