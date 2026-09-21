Apratim murder: Mother suspects two motives behind it

Apratim’s mother, Nahida Begum, believes that two incidents may have played a role in the killing of his son. She suspects that the killing may be linked to a teenage boy taking a job at Apratim’s father’s organisation a few days ago.

She also suspects that the killing may be connected to her handing over several teenage offenders to the police while serving as an assistant proctor.

At the same time, Apratim’s mother, an associate professor in the Department of Bangla at Comilla University, has expressed doubts about the actual ages of the two accused arrested in the killing case. She shared these suspicions with a colleague.