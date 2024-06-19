50,000 people stranded as heavy rain lashes Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf
Around 50,000 people have been stranded in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar as flash flood triggered by heavy downpour inundated low-lying areas of four unions of the upazila.
The rain submerged Kanjor Para, Ulubunia, Unchiprang, Sat Gharia Para, Harangkhali of Whykong union, Syed Nur Para, Sulish Para, East Sikdar Para, Moulvibazar, Webrang, Chowdhury Para, Rangikhali Lamar Para, Baharchhara of Hnila union, Uttar Shilkhali, Natun Bazar, Paschimpara of Shamlapur union and Teknaf municipality area, causing immense suffering to the residents.
Nur Muhammad Anwari, chairman of Whaikong union, said many houses were damaged by the overnight rains that lashed the upazila from Tuesday night till 1:00pm on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Rashed Mohammad Ali, chairman of Hnila union, said the rain waters did not recede due to the poor drainage system.
Adnan Chowdhury, Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), said the residents of the upazila have been asked to shift to a safer place through loudspeakers.
Besides, dry foods will be distributed among the affected families, he said.