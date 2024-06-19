50,000 people stranded as heavy rain lashes Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf

Nur Muhammad Anwari, chairman of Whaikong union, said many houses were damaged by the overnight rains that lashed the upazila from Tuesday night till 1:00pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rashed Mohammad Ali, chairman of Hnila union, said the rain waters did not recede due to the poor drainage system.

Adnan Chowdhury, Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), said the residents of the upazila have been asked to shift to a safer place through loudspeakers.

Besides, dry foods will be distributed among the affected families, he said.