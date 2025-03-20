Moniruzzaman used to rent houses for ARSA members in Mymensingh, suspect police

Relatives and local people first came to know about Moniruzzaman’s arrest through media reports. He was among six individuals apprehended in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj.

According to a case filed at Mymensingh Kotwali Model police station, Moniruzzaman lived in an apartment in the Bhoomipalli residential area, where ARSA chief Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi was also arrested.

When this correspondent visited Char Algi village in Ishwarganj around 2:00 pm on Wednesday, neighbours were seen gathering at Moniruzzaman’s family home upon hearing the news.

Investigations revealed that Monir had rented the house where the arrested ARSA members were staying - located in the Garden City building at Notun Bazar intersection in Mymensingh.

He had submitted a copy of his national identity card during the rental process. When shown a photocopy of Moniruzzaman’s NID and pictures of the arrested individuals, his younger brother, Muttakin Hasan, confirmed his identity.

Muttakin Hasan told Prothom Alo that Monir was his elder brother and would visit home occasionally. He last came home a day before Ramadan began, bringing groceries for the family but left the following day.

While Monir worked at a madrasah in Tongi, he also lived in Mymensingh, though his family was unaware of his activities there, he added.