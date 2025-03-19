How ARSA members lived in busy Mymensingh locality

Rapid Action Battalion members have arrested 10 members including the chief of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an armed group of Rohingyas, from Siddhirganj of Narayanganj and Mymensingh.

Of them, four were arrested from a building located at the busiest area of Mymensingh town, Natun Bazar intersection.

Prothom Alo talked to other residents of the 15-storey building about how the ARSA members rented a flat there and how their lifestyle was.

Local people said the RAB members conducted a raid at the Garden City building from around 1:00 am to 2:45 am Monday. Two women, and two men were arrested from a flat on the 9th floor there. A child was also with them.

A certain Mazharul Islam is the owner of the building. He lives at Palash in Narsingdi. The building’s security Nizam Uddin rented out the flat to the ARSA members.