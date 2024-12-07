Imponderables and the way forward: Revisiting Rohingya policy of Bangladesh

Bangladesh is undoubtedly faced with a fluid, but irreversible humanitarian-security situation in Rakhine with the portend of continuation of genocidal acts, but now by a different actor. Added to this is a protracted forced displacement situation with hardly any solution in sight. Hence, Bangladesh cannot remain stuck in its policy, employed in the early months and years of the crisis and which ought to have been under periodic assessment and subject to necessary adjustments in response to irrevocable changes and newer compulsions.

Bangladesh may decide to:

i. engage all national stakeholders in particular political parties to develop a national consensus on a recalibrated Rohingya and Myanmar policy in the face of a protracted Rohingya refugee situation, deteriorating situation in Rakhine and emergence of AA as the predominant actor;

ii. Revisit the nomenclature of FDMN or refugee to denote the Rohingya, sheltered in Bangladesh;

iii. reflect seriously on what additional services and rights that could be accorded to the Rohingya, such as access to employment and education as well as freedom of movement;

iv. ensure greater security measures in the camps and their neighbouring areas to continue to keep control over the Rohingya armed groups and deny them a free run and thus reduce security vulnerabilities of the Rohingya community. These armed groups can be subject of maneuvers from external players (as evidenced from their being used by the Myanmar Army to fight the AA in the last few months);

v. maintain a minimum deterrence as a strategy to secure peace with its neighbor to the east (diplomacy from a position of strength);

vi. consider some appropriate forms of engagement with AA/ ULA and seek to extract assurances from them on non-involvement in the domestic affairs (by engaging ethnic groups in the Chittagong Hill Tracts) of Bangladesh. Conducive atmosphere for return cannot be visualised without involvement of the force in effective control of the territory;

vii. engage AA/ULA to ensure basic services, freedom of movement and citizenship for the Rohingya community with the help of the international community; in exchange, facilitate humanitarian access from Bangladesh in the short term and economic interactions and trade with Rakhine in the medium term;

viii. on economic stabilization of the Rakhine state, Bangladesh may explore all options for economic interaction with the Chittagong region as well as for access for produces of Rakhine to the outside world through an appropriate value chain connectivity.

ix. engage the NUG to secure a clear pathway towards citizenship for the Rohingya community and assurances on mutually beneficial, interdependent bilateral relations with Myanmar in future;

x. assure the State Administrative Council/ Tatmadaw of non-involvement in security matters of Rakhine or Myanmar and on matters related to territorial integrity of Myanmar. Solutions on Rakhine and its position and interaction will remain for Myanmar to decide, within whatever arrangement Myanmar agrees for herself;

xi. seek to establish multilayered, interdependent relations with the Union government on trade, agriculture, disaster management and climate change in the short and medium term, and transport connectivity, energy and some aspects of security as things get stabilized in Rakhine/ Myanmar. Though many of these ideas were attempted in right earnest by Bangladesh in the 2013-16 period, they are worth trying;

xii. continue to pursue international accountability at ICJ and ICC and take appropriate part in international initiatives on restorative rights for the Rohingya as well as reconciliation among all communities or victims in Rakhine; and

xiii. engage with the countries in the neighbourhood in particular China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan on economic and security stabilisation of Rakhine and integration of the Rohingya as members of the Myanmar society with rights, dignity and on a clear pathway to citizenship. Also engage the US, EU and ASEAN on the way forward.