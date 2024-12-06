Revisiting the Rohingya policy of Bangladesh

As the crisis unfolded in 2016-17, Bangladesh considered a host of factors, forces, values and interests while designing a policy framework for Rohingya crisis management, comprising of sustainable return. The policy framework was developed following the general approach towards Myanmar, based on the principles of non-interference in the internal matters of another country and good neighborliness. The policy framework had three major components- a) humanitarian (to save lives and ensure basic/ HR rights while sheltered in Bangladesh), b) address “root causes” in Rakhine/Myanmar and ensure safety, security and livelihood for sustainable return, and c) holding perpetrators accountable. In the process, Bangladesh’s approach to Myanmar, regional stakeholders and international partners got duly adjusted. Additionally, Bangladesh remained firm in its commitment to the principle of non-refoulement and voluntariness as regards return of the Rohingya to Rakhine. With hindsight knowledge, it can be said without doubt that the Myanmar side never appreciated this approach, founded on pacifism from their neighbor.

Given her principal focus on early repatriation, Bangladesh always had strong reservations to some provisions of the 1951 Refugee Convention like most of the Asian countries. Notable among them have been the ones on wage earning employment (Article-17), self-employment (Article-18), freedom of movement (article-26) and the right to choose residence (article-28) and naturalization (article-34). These were seen as elements that could incentivize local integration that Bangladesh could not afford. Then, Bangladesh found significant difficulties on public education (presumably in Bangla that in a way would have given credence to the Myanmar narrative of painting the Rohingya as illegal immigration from Bangladesh). Such obligations for Bangladesh were politically, demographically and economically not viable and therefore not acceptable. Bangladesh thus settled on the nomenclature- forcibly displaced Myanmar national (FDMN).

In response to Bangladesh’s approach, Myanmar sought to be noncooperative even on humanitarian access. They accorded restricted access to a select domestic humanitarian actors and very limited access to ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, the AHA Centre. Their policy was to firmly deny humanitarian access to all external actors, UN agencies and INGOs alike. On accountability, at first, they tried to deny instances of atrocities, then sought to trivilialise them, and finally created a domestic mechanism to whitewash Myanmar army and others involved in atrocity crimes. Myanmar tried to deny their obligation by legally contesting the case at the International Court of Justice, but eventually will have no option but to accept their responsibility.