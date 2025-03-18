ARSA chief among 10 arrested in Narayanganj, Mymensingh

Some 10 members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), including its chief Ataullah, have been arrested in separate drives in Narayanganj and Mymensingh.

They were allegedly holding a secret meeting to plan subversive activities during their arrest. Later, a court granted a five-day remand for six of them in two separate cases.

The arrestees are Ataullah alias Abu Ambar Jununi (48), Mostaq Ahmed (66), Salimullah (27), Moniruzzaman (24), Asmat Ullah (40), Hasan (43), Asmaul Hosna (23), a 15-year-old boy, Shahina (22), and a 17-year-old girl.