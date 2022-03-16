ARSA poses security threat

The statements of the four accused in the murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah revealed that he was not killed only because of the internal conflict of the Rohingya refugee camp, extortion or drug trafficking. Rumors have been circulating since the assassinated of Mohibullah on 27 September last year that the Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA), a Rohingya militant group in Myanmar, was behind it.

The four accused who testified in the Cox's Bazar chief judicial magistrate's court are Azizul Haque, Hamid Hossain, Nazimuddin and Md Elias. They claimed to be ARSA members and the killing was carried out by the order of Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, the group's leader.