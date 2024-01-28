Kushtia registers lowest 8.5°C temperature, shuts schools

According to the Kumarkhali Agromet Observatory in Kushtia, the minimum temperature of the day hit a chilling 8.5 degrees Celsius in Kushtia at 6:00 am on Sunday. It is the lowest temperature recorded in the district this season.

Earlier, a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius was recorded at 6 am on 23 January.

Harun-Ar-Rashid, an official at the agromet observatory, said the temperatures may remain below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday and may rise slightly on Tuesday.