Garment workers’ protests: More than 150 factories closed in Gazipur
Garment workers in Gazipur took to the streets again today, Monday, demanding that the minimum wage be raised to Tk 30,000. More than 150 factories have declared a holiday because of the workers’ protests.
Workers from these factories are staging demonstrations and blocking highways at various locations.
There have been several clashes and chases between protesters and members of the police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as they tried to disperse the workers.
Agitated workers vandalised three police vehicles and set them on fire. Several BGB members, as well as journalists, were injured in the incidents.
Since this morning, workers have been blocking the Dhaka–Tangail highway and protesting in the Palli Bidyut area of Safipur and in Chandra.
At around 11:00 am, police and BGB members chased the protesters in an attempt to disperse them. A BGB member was injured after being hit by a brickbat thrown by protesters.
Meanwhile, at around 12:00 pm, protesters vandalised and set fire to several police vehicles in the Naojor area of Gazipur city.
During the incident, they attacked a reporter and camera operator of Somoy TV smashing their camera. Earlier, several other journalists had also been attacked and beaten, and their mobile phones snatched.
Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said workers were protesting again today. More than 150 factories had declared a holiday because of the labour unrest.
BGB, district and metropolitan police, and industrial police were working to bring the situation under control.